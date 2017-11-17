FATAL FLAWS

How Kentucky Is Failing Its Workers

Kentucky failed to properly investigate nearly every workplace fatality for a two-year period. That's left Kentucky's workers at risk, and the state's worker safety agency in peril.

Eleanor Klibanoff, KyCIR

A Teenager Dies On The Job. His Family’s Work Begins

A prosecutor thought Grant Oakley's workplace death might be grounds for a homicide charge. He turned to the state investigation for proof, and was shocked and frustrated at what he saw.

Jeff Young, Ohio Valley ReSource

State Worker Safety Plans: ‘The good, the bad and the ugly’

Twenty-eight states and territories regulate workplaces themselves, rather than defer to the feds. Some of these programs are effective; others, like Kentucky's, fall short.

Jim Morris, The Center for Public Integrity

In Kentucky, Deregulation And Worker Safety Collide

Business owner and political candidate Matt Bevin expressed disdain for OSHA regulations. Then, he became governor of Kentucky. 

Eleanor Klibanoff, KyCIR

'There will never be another Justin'

Delanna Miller and her husband were expecting their second child when he was electrocuted to death while trimming trees.

Eleanor Klibanoff, KyCIR