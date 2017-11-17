FATAL FLAWS

Kentucky failed to properly investigate nearly every workplace fatality for a two-year period. That's left Kentucky's workers at risk, and the state's worker safety agency in peril.
A prosecutor thought Grant Oakley's workplace death might be grounds for a homicide charge. He turned to the state investigation for proof, and was shocked and frustrated at what he saw.
Twenty-eight states and territories regulate workplaces themselves, rather than defer to the feds. Some of these programs are effective; others, like Kentucky's, fall short.
Business owner and political candidate Matt Bevin expressed disdain for OSHA regulations. Then, he became governor of Kentucky.
Delanna Miller and her husband were expecting their second child when he was electrocuted to death while trimming trees.